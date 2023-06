Black Mountain’s Seth Kauffman has another multi-layered sonic experience in the form of this new album out this month! He’s released a few singles already, and has created some hand-made stencil album covers, too. As he’s known for doing with Floating Action, Seth writes, produces, engineers, and plays all the instruments here. Get to know his sound, and you’ll see why greats like Dan Auerbach, Jim James, and Scott McMicken regularly work with him.