Tuesday, 6/20: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Weathervanes

13 tracks on this, their 8th studio album. As for the theme, Jason remarks: “There is something about boundaries on this record. As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.” "Jason Isbell hits a brutally beautiful songwriting peak with Weathervanes. One of the best singer-songwriters in the game delivers catharsis for grim times… it’s Isbell’s strongest album to date." (Rolling Stone)