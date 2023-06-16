© 2023 WNCW
Monday, 6/19: Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces

By Martin Anderson
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT

Welcome to the 18th album from this Weaverville native, Swannanoa resident, nationally recognized sage, and a true survivor. Shortly after his cancer diagnosis last year, Malcolm and Jared Tyler decided to get some new songs of his recorded, just the two of them, not knowing what the future held in store for them. Fortunately, it was a whole album’s worth of more great “Malcolmisms”. The songs here cover a variety of challenges we’re all vulnerable to: cancer, addiction, greed, hatred, inexplicable injustice… Malcolm helps us wrestle with them, as he has done for maybe a few lifetimes now. Bits & Pieces was produced by Jared and by Brian Brinkerhoff, and recorded mostly at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
