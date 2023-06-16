Monday, 6/19: Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces

Welcome to the 18th album from this Weaverville native, Swannanoa resident, nationally recognized sage, and a true survivor. Shortly after his cancer diagnosis last year, Malcolm and Jared Tyler decided to get some new songs of his recorded, just the two of them, not knowing what the future held in store for them. Fortunately, it was a whole album’s worth of more great “Malcolmisms”. The songs here cover a variety of challenges we’re all vulnerable to: cancer, addiction, greed, hatred, inexplicable injustice… Malcolm helps us wrestle with them, as he has done for maybe a few lifetimes now. Bits & Pieces was produced by Jared and by Brian Brinkerhoff, and recorded mostly at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville.