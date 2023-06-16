Wednesday, 6/21: Cowboy Junkies -- Such Ferocious Beauty

This is the band’s first release of new material in five years, and is vintage Cowboy Junkies and another dimension from the lo-fi Canadian band comprised of siblings Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins and lifelong friend Alan Anton. The album is a rumination on aging, losing parents, facing mortality and creating space for one’s life in the midst of the ruin that comes from merely living. "Cowboy Junkies have made some of the coolest music of all time, and Such Ferocious Beauty stands as one of their greatest accomplishments yet. The mood, sense of adventure, playfulness & poignant themes make for a piece of work that sticks with you long after you hear it." – Kyle Meredith: NPR/WFPK/Consequence