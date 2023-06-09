© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 6/13: MeShell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

By Martin Anderson
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT

GRAMMY-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello makes her Blue Note Records debut with The Omnichord Real Book, a visionary, expansive, and deeply jazz-influenced album that marks the start of a new chapter in her career. "This album is about the way we see old things in new ways," Ndegeocello shares in a statement. "Everything moved so quickly when my parents died. Changed my view of everything and myself in the blink of an eye. As I sifted through the remains of their life together, I found my first Real Book (a musician’s compilation of lead sheets for jazz standards), the one my father gave me. I took their records, the ones I grew up hearing, learning, remembering. My mother gifted me with her ache, I carry the melancholy that defined her experience and, in turn, my experience of this thing called life calls me to disappear into my imagination and to hear the music."

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
