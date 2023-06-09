Thursday 6/15: Tim O'Brien -- Cup of Sugar

We are so grateful to Tim and Jan (Fabricius) O’Brien for spending a day in Studio B with us last year, and letting us release that WNCW fundraiser CD of their songs during our Spring Fund Drive! Now we’re grateful as well for this new one, set for release on June 16 on Howdy Skies Records. Thirteen inspired new originals about a bear, a fish, lambs, horses, and some people too — a grave digger, a neighbor, and even Walter Cronkite. Cup of Sugar is a feel-good summer release. But while the songs are playful and sprinkled with humor, there's plenty to chew on just below the surface. Tim wrote/co-wrote every song on the album. (Co-writers include Ronnie Bowman, Jonathon Byrd, Shawn Camp, Jan, and Thomm Jutz.) Cup of Sugar finds multi-instrumental O’Brien backed by his loyal band mates Mike Bub, Shad Cobb and his wife, supplemented by Jamie Dick on drums, Mike Rojas on keyboards, Russ Pahl on steel guitar, and Cory Walker on banjo. Bluegrass icon Del McCoury lends his signature guitar and tenor vocal on “Let the Horses Run.”