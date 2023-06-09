Monday 6/12: Dallas Burrow -- Blood Brothers

New Braunfels, Texas native Dallas Burrow has a lot of great stories, particularly about music legends like Townes Van Zandt. One of his favorite stories to tell is about a night in Nashville in the early 70s, when Burrow’s father, Mike Burrow, was hosting Richard Dobson, John Lomax III, and Van Zandt at a pub he ran with his siblings on Elliston Place near the old Exit/In. After a late night shutting down the bar, the foursome hit an after party, where Van Zandt insisted they all become blood brothers to ensure they’d be forever cosmically linked. Everyone agreed, and perhaps through some mystical, intangible power that often propels so much music, Van Zandt’s style has been transfused into Burrow more than any other artist. And now that you know a bit of this story, you know a lot about the feel of these great new songs from Dallas – all but one of which were written by him (including co-writes with Charley Crockett and Jonathan Tyler). This one, like all of this week’s New Tunes at 2 albums, will be released on June 16th.