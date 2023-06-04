© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 6/5: Tinariwen – Amatssou

By Martin Anderson
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT

On Amatssou, their ninth studio album, Tinariwen set out to explore the shared sensibilities of African desert blues and American country music as banjos, fiddles and pedal steel mix seamlessly with the Tuareg band’s trademark snaking guitar lines and hypnotic grooves. The lyrics call for unity and freedom; there are songs of struggle and resistance with oblique references to the recent desperate political upheavals in Mali and the increasing power of the Salafists. The album’s title Amatssou is Tamashek for ‘Beyond The Fear’. This was produced by Daniel Lanois, and was recorded in Algeria, France, Los Angeles and Toronto. Guest musicians include Fats Kaplin on fiddle and Wes Corbett on banjo.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson