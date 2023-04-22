© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870.
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 4/25: Fruit Bats – A River Running to Your Heart

By Martin Anderson
Published April 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart.jpg

For those not familiar with Fruit Bats, it’s mostly the songwriting, singing, and musicianship of Eric D. Johnson, who has also been busy lately with the trio Bonny Light Horseman. This is the 10th Fruit Bats full-length album and the first in which Johnson has produced it (along with Jeremy Harris.) Rounding out Fruit Bats on this one is Josh Adams on drums, percussion, pump organ, and synth; David Dawda on bass, Frank LoCrasto on pianos and synths, and Josh Mease on guitars, synths, and bass.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson