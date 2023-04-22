Tuesday 4/25: Fruit Bats – A River Running to Your Heart

For those not familiar with Fruit Bats, it’s mostly the songwriting, singing, and musicianship of Eric D. Johnson, who has also been busy lately with the trio Bonny Light Horseman. This is the 10th Fruit Bats full-length album and the first in which Johnson has produced it (along with Jeremy Harris.) Rounding out Fruit Bats on this one is Josh Adams on drums, percussion, pump organ, and synth; David Dawda on bass, Frank LoCrasto on pianos and synths, and Josh Mease on guitars, synths, and bass.