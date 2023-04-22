© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Monday 4/25: The Hackles – What a Beautiful Thing I Have Made

By Martin Anderson
Published April 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT
Hackles - What a Beautiful Thing I Have Made.jpg

The Hackles are Kati Claborn (vocals/guitar/banjo/clarinet) and Luke Ydstie (vocals/guitar/bass/keys) of Blind Pilot, and Halli Anderson (vocals/violin) of River Whyless and Horse Feathers. In 2017, Halli moved from Asheville to Astoria, Oregon, serendipitously just houses away from Kati and Luke. Their musical lives were already intertwined, Blind Pilot and River Whyless having toured together, but their newfound proximity led to collaboration on several fronts. Get to know this exciting new experimental folk trio!

New Tunes at Two
