Monday 4/25: The Hackles – What a Beautiful Thing I Have Made

The Hackles are Kati Claborn (vocals/guitar/banjo/clarinet) and Luke Ydstie (vocals/guitar/bass/keys) of Blind Pilot, and Halli Anderson (vocals/violin) of River Whyless and Horse Feathers. In 2017, Halli moved from Asheville to Astoria, Oregon, serendipitously just houses away from Kati and Luke. Their musical lives were already intertwined, Blind Pilot and River Whyless having toured together, but their newfound proximity led to collaboration on several fronts. Get to know this exciting new experimental folk trio!