It’s the 4th album from this wonderful singer/songwriter, this time tackling topics like sexism in the music industry and the looming dread of climate grief…. But also with a twinkle of self-deprecating humor, and joy for the natural world’s beauty. This album will be released on April 21st, and she’s got a few shows in our area a few weeks later. Looks like she’ll join us in Studio B on May 11th, too!