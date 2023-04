New Orleans pianist and Hammond B-3 player Joe Krown is a true fixture in the Crescent City: He’s played JazzFest there every year since 2001, and the French Quarter Festival every year since 1998. This new album is not a tribute to him, but a tribute to all of his inspirations: Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Walter Wolman Washington, and more. “Krown swings hard on the blue while seamlessly blending the church and the street.” –Blues Review