New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 4/5: Nick Waterhouse – The Fooler

By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT
Nick Waterhouse -- The Fooler.jpg

Southern California R&B singer and rocker Nick Waterhouse returns with yet another winner, his 6th. It was recorded by Marc Neill in his studio in tiny Valdosta, Georgia, with a small crew not much different than the way Chess and Sun Studios sessions were made. “Many of the stories in the record come from that feeling of plasticity,” says Waterhouse. “What is memory? What is time? What is love between two human beings like in this imaginary city? It’s Cubist. A listener sees the angles of my life – and inexorably, my career – reflected in this work from all sides at once. I started thinking again about my university days, about modernist writers like Virginia Woolf, Christopher Isherwood, Hart Crane, or Ford Maddox Ford; about memory and how it betrays you; what you can see and what you can’t.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
