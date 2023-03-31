Wednesday 4/5: Nick Waterhouse – The Fooler

Southern California R&B singer and rocker Nick Waterhouse returns with yet another winner, his 6th. It was recorded by Marc Neill in his studio in tiny Valdosta, Georgia, with a small crew not much different than the way Chess and Sun Studios sessions were made. “Many of the stories in the record come from that feeling of plasticity,” says Waterhouse. “What is memory? What is time? What is love between two human beings like in this imaginary city? It’s Cubist. A listener sees the angles of my life – and inexorably, my career – reflected in this work from all sides at once. I started thinking again about my university days, about modernist writers like Virginia Woolf, Christopher Isherwood, Hart Crane, or Ford Maddox Ford; about memory and how it betrays you; what you can see and what you can’t.”