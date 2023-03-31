© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 4/4: Hot Mustard – Seconds

By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Hot Mustard- Seconds.jpg

Drawing influence from late ‘60s/early ‘70s funk and soul, Hot Mustard puts a new twist on a classic recipe in this 2nd album of theirs. Hot Mustard is the beat-oriented instrumental recording duo of Jack Powell (guitar) and Nick Carusos (bass). It’s a hot recording out of Johns Island/Charleston, SC. Spiking the punch is Big Brass Beats, the all brass horn section out of Brooklyn, NY, featuring Jordan McLean (trumpet/flugelhorn) of Antibalas and Dave "Smoota" Smith (trombone).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson