Tuesday 4/4: Hot Mustard – Seconds

Drawing influence from late ‘60s/early ‘70s funk and soul, Hot Mustard puts a new twist on a classic recipe in this 2nd album of theirs. Hot Mustard is the beat-oriented instrumental recording duo of Jack Powell (guitar) and Nick Carusos (bass). It’s a hot recording out of Johns Island/Charleston, SC. Spiking the punch is Big Brass Beats, the all brass horn section out of Brooklyn, NY, featuring Jordan McLean (trumpet/flugelhorn) of Antibalas and Dave "Smoota" Smith (trombone).