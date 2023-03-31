© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 4/6: Altin Gun – Ask

By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
"Traditional Turkish folk songs recorded on vintage gear, a return to the psychedelic sound of the 1970s.” This description from the music mag MOJO sums up this band and their latest release pretty well. Merve Daşdemir and Erdinç Ecevit trade lead vocals, and they’re backed by Thijs Elzinga on guitar, Jasper Verhulst on bass, and Daniel Smienk and Chris Bruining on drums and other percussion. They have roots in Amsterdam as well, and their last album had more of an Anatolian ‘80s sound. Groove to this new one! Serefe!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
