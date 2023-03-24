Tuesday 3/28: Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

This is a new, acoustic version of the band’s 10th album, which was released late last year. Much of Asphalt Meadows was written throughout the course of 2020 and 2021. For half of the album, the band employed tactics to write material remotely, utilizing Dropbox to send files back and forth. On Monday, one band member would write a bed track for a new song, before handing it off to the next musician, and so on. Each musician had creative license to take the music wherever they felt comfortable, leading to more unexpected harmonic avenues. Frontman Ben Gibbard likened the process to "chain-letter songwriting."