© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 3/28: Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

By Martin Anderson
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
Death Cab For Cutie - Asphalt Meadows (acoustic).jpg

This is a new, acoustic version of the band’s 10th album, which was released late last year. Much of Asphalt Meadows was written throughout the course of 2020 and 2021. For half of the album, the band employed tactics to write material remotely, utilizing Dropbox to send files back and forth. On Monday, one band member would write a bed track for a new song, before handing it off to the next musician, and so on. Each musician had creative license to take the music wherever they felt comfortable, leading to more unexpected harmonic avenues. Frontman Ben Gibbard likened the process to "chain-letter songwriting."

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson