© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/23: Robbie Fulks – Bluegrass Vacation

By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
Robbie Fulks - Bluegrass Vacation.jpg

His 30-year-and-countring career has included 15 solo albums and two GRAMMY® nominations. He came to national attention as a defining artist of the alt-country scene in the 1990s, with releases on the Chicago-based indie Bloodshot Records, North Carolina’s Yep Roc, and Los Angeles’s Geffen Records. Now he’s on Compass Records, and is taking on Bluegrass with Sam BushSierra HullRonnie McCouryTim O’BrienAlison BrownJohn Cowan and Jerry Douglas. He muses: “Electric guitars might give way to computers, as seems to be happening now, but the mountains will still be right there.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson