Thursday 3/16: Larry & Joe – Nuevo South Train: Volume 1

Bluegrass banjo and fiddle, combined with Venezuelan harp and cuatro? Si! Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music. Joe Troop is a bluegrass and oldtime musician from Raleigh/Durham. Larry was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina. Joe, after a decade in South America, got stranded back in his stomping grounds in the pandemic. Larry works construction to make ends meet. Joe's acclaimed "latingrass" band Che Apalache was forced into hiatus, and he shifted into action working with asylum seeking migrants. Fortunately for us, they’ve united their skills to chart a new music course on this Nuevo South Train.