© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/16: Larry & Joe – Nuevo South Train: Volume 1

By Martin Anderson
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
Larry & Joe Nuevo South Trail Vol 1.jpg

Bluegrass banjo and fiddle, combined with Venezuelan harp and cuatro? Si! Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music. Joe Troop is a bluegrass and oldtime musician from Raleigh/Durham. Larry was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina. Joe, after a decade in South America, got stranded back in his stomping grounds in the pandemic. Larry works construction to make ends meet. Joe's acclaimed "latingrass" band Che Apalache was forced into hiatus, and he shifted into action working with asylum seeking migrants. Fortunately for us, they’ve united their skills to chart a new music course on this Nuevo South Train.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson