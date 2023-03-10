© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday 3/13: Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

By Martin Anderson
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
Mighty Poplar.jpg

We’re excited to introduce to you this new all-star roots project featuring Andrew Marlin of WatchhouseNoam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge of Punch Brothersbassist Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) and fiddler Alex Hargreaves (Billy Strings), available March 31 on Free Dirt Records! Though Pikelny, Eldridge, Garrison all knew each other from their early work with Punch Brothers, impromptu backstage jams with Marlin at festivals across the country were the key that unlocked the project. A lifelong song collector, Marlin selected and sang lead on most of the songs here, which include traditional roots artists like Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerard, John Hartford and Norman Blake, as well as more contemporary songwriters like Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, and Martha Scanlin, Marlin reveals to us the (not so) simple secret of making that high lonesome Bluegrass sound among these: “You take sad songs and make them sound a little happier, and you’ve got yourself a Stanley Brothers album all of a sudden.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
