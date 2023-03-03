Wednesday 3/8: Billy Valentine – Billy Valentine & Universal Truth

After closing shop 40 years ago, the Flying Dutchman record label is back. Billy Valentine reinterprets iconic protest songs from Gil-Scott Heron & Leon Thomas, who recorded for this fabled label, as well as those of Marvin Gaye, Eddie Kendricks, Curtis Mayfield, Prince, War & Stevie Wonder. Billy was on Flying Dutchman back in the day with the Young-Holt Trio and touring with the original road company of The Wiz, as well as the Valentine Brothers with his brother John. He’s backed by modern jazz musicians including Theo Croker, Pino Pallodino, Jeff Parker, Immanuel Wilkins and more. It will be released on March 24th.