© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 3/8: Billy Valentine – Billy Valentine & Universal Truth

By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST
Billy Valentine and the Universal Truth.jpg

After closing shop 40 years ago, the Flying Dutchman record label is back. Billy Valentine reinterprets iconic protest songs from Gil-Scott Heron & Leon Thomas, who recorded for this fabled label, as well as those of Marvin Gaye, Eddie Kendricks, Curtis Mayfield, Prince, War & Stevie Wonder. Billy was on Flying Dutchman back in the day with the Young-Holt Trio and touring with the original road company of The Wiz, as well as the Valentine Brothers with his brother John. He’s backed by modern jazz musicians including Theo Croker, Pino Pallodino, Jeff Parker, Immanuel Wilkins and more. It will be released on March 24th.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson