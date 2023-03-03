© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 3/7: Kingsley Durant – Point of Reference

By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST
Kingsley Durant - Convertible.jpg

The next three selections for “New Tunes at 2” this week take us in a jazz direction. He’s mostly been known as an acoustic jazz guitarist, but on this one Kingsley was inspired to go in a more electric direction. There’s a strong funk presence in about half of these nine tracks. His contributors here are keyboardist Steve Hunt (Allan Holdsworth, Stanley Clarke, Randy Roos), bassist Roscoe Beck (Robben Ford, Leonard Cohen, Dixie Chicks), drummer & percussionist Tom Brechtlein (Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Al Di Meola), percussionist Ricardo Monzón (Aretha Franklin, Deborah Henson-Conant, Didi Stewart), and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Eric Johnson

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson