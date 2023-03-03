Tuesday 3/7: Kingsley Durant – Point of Reference

The next three selections for “New Tunes at 2” this week take us in a jazz direction. He’s mostly been known as an acoustic jazz guitarist, but on this one Kingsley was inspired to go in a more electric direction. There’s a strong funk presence in about half of these nine tracks. His contributors here are keyboardist Steve Hunt (Allan Holdsworth, Stanley Clarke, Randy Roos), bassist Roscoe Beck (Robben Ford, Leonard Cohen, Dixie Chicks), drummer & percussionist Tom Brechtlein (Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Al Di Meola), percussionist Ricardo Monzón (Aretha Franklin, Deborah Henson-Conant, Didi Stewart), and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Eric Johnson