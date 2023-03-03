© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/9: Malcolm Strachan – Point of No Return

By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST
Malcolm Strachan - Point of No Return.jpg

When you hear there’s a new release from a Scottish musician on the Scottish label Haggis Records, you might assume bagpipes and strathspeys. Not so with this terrific trumpeter, who delivers a variety of jazz styles from modal jazz grooves to Brazilian samba beats, Latin rhythms to cinematic soundtrack vibes, and along the way, some beautiful ballads. You might hear a nod to his hero, fellow trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, and others from the Blue Note label. Strachan is also a founder and existing band member of the UK funk band The Haggis Horns; many of those bandmates are on this album, including Atholl Ransome (tenor sax/flute), George Cooper (piano), Danny Barley (trombone), Courtny Tomas, (double bass), and Erroll Rollins (drums).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson