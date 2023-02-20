© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 2/22: The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs

By Martin Anderson
Published February 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST
The innovative, genre-expanding Bluegrass band from Colorado and beyond has followed up their Top 100 album “Toward the Fray”, and a tribute to Bill Monroe before that, with this one that hits close to home! “The concept of paying tribute to the Grandfathers or originators of Bluegrass is one we bounced around for a while, and after Bill Monroe, the most logical, I think any bluegrass musician would agree, is Flatt & Scruggs,” says Stringdusters bassist (and Brevard resident) Travis Book. “They're legendary, and without (Flint Hill native) Earl's banjo, Bluegrass just doesn't exist the way we know it today.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
