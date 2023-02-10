Thursday 2/16: Slaid Cleaves – Together Through the Dark

Producer Scrappy Jud Newcomb and singer/songwriter Slaid Cleaves teamed up for the third time in early 2022 between Covid surges to record a new batch of songs, Slaid’s first in five years. Familiar themes of struggle and resilience will be a surprise to no one. But as Scrappy puts it, “This album speaks to the hopeful, the hard working, the battered, confused, and the sad. But above all to the believers in the city of freedom that we heard in the stories of our youth and all those FM radio hits.” Rolling Stone describes why we love Slaid: “A master storyteller, one influenced not by the shine of pop culture but by the dirt of real life.”