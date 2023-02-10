© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 2/16: Slaid Cleaves – Together Through the Dark

By Martin Anderson
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST
Slaid Cleaves.jpeg

Producer Scrappy Jud Newcomb and singer/songwriter Slaid Cleaves teamed up for the third time in early 2022 between Covid surges to record a new batch of songs, Slaid’s first in five years. Familiar themes of struggle and resilience will be a surprise to no one. But as Scrappy puts it, “This album speaks to the hopeful, the hard working, the battered, confused, and the sad. But above all to the believers in the city of freedom that we heard in the stories of our youth and all those FM radio hits.” Rolling Stone describes why we love Slaid: “A master storyteller, one influenced not by the shine of pop culture but by the dirt of real life.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson