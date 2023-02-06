Wednesday 2/8: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Ickes’s Dobro and Hensley’s exquisite six-string guitar playing are what they’re most known for, but their singing and songwriting is not to be overlooked, either. Check out this set of 12 songs, 5 of which they co-wrote with GRAMMY award-winning producer Brent Maher (The Judds, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson). In classic Nashville fashion, the threesome hashed out some 30 songs before picking the dozen that would make up LIVING IN A SONG. Paying homage to the troubadours that shaped the Nashville sound, the duo made the conscious decision to lean the music in a classic country direction stylistically, with elements of Americana and bluegrass thrown in for good measure.