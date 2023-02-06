© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Attention! If you are having difficulty streaming us, and you are accessing via a bookmarked link, please use the player at the top of this page or click here.
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 2/8: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

By Martin Anderson
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - Living in a Song.jpg

Ickes’s Dobro and Hensley’s exquisite six-string guitar playing are what they’re most known for, but their singing and songwriting is not to be overlooked, either. Check out this set of 12 songs, 5 of which they co-wrote with GRAMMY award-winning producer Brent Maher (The Judds, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson). In classic Nashville fashion, the threesome hashed out some 30 songs before picking the dozen that would make up LIVING IN A SONG. Paying homage to the troubadours that shaped the Nashville sound, the duo made the conscious decision to lean the music in a classic country direction stylistically, with elements of Americana and bluegrass thrown in for good measure.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson