New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 2/7: Joe Henry – All the Eye Can See

By Martin Anderson
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST
His career of over 30 years has netted him three Grammys so far, and included countless producer roles of artists we love, not to mention his own collections like this new one. “As for the songs themselves,” he says about these deeply emotional compositions, “I hear them in part as springing out of our shared and traumatic experiences of the recent past, sure, as well as our present-day responses to them; but if I am honest, I know that I have never allowed myself to write and release songs as personal as these now feel to me.”

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
