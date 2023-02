Casey Penn has won numerous awards and accolades for her songwriting, and this new bluegrass album features some great pickin’ from the likes of Justin Moses, Jason Roller, and Kevin Grant. Also heard here are harmony vocals from Tim Raybon, Mike Rogers, Val Storey, Larry Cordle, and Carl Jackson. We’ve aired a couple of singles from this, now we can debut the whole album. This new one from our friends at Mountain Fever Records is available on Feb. 10th.