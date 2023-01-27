Wednesday 2/1: New month, new singles!

Check out these hints of what’s to come this winter and spring with these brand-new singles we’ve recently received. Darren Nicholson, former mandolinist with Balsam Range, has a new song he co-wrote with Charles Humphrey II, out this week courtesy of Crossroads/Mountain Home Music Company in Arden. Nickel Creek has unveiled “Strangers”, from a March 24th album called Celebrants, their first in 9 years! And the one and only Van Morrison has a new album coming out March 10th called Moving On Skiffle, a nod to the blend of blues, ragtime, and folk that was wildly popular in the UK in the ‘50s with young fans including Van and the Liverpool lads that later became The Beatles.