It’s a straightforward, down-to-earth, no-frills Americana album from this Arkansas singer/songwriter, that may well end up being one of the genre’s best artist debuts of the year. The Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Creedence Clearwater Revival are some of Clayton’s primary influences. Get to know some of his great new songs with his six-piece band with Spencer on Monday afternoon, and in the weeks to come, here at WNCW.