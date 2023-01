This Georgia native started his love affair with the blues of Freddie King, Albert Collins and Michael Bloomfield at age 15, before spreading out to include Memphis soul. Lately he’s been impressing fans in our area with his 6-piece band appearances at the Albino Skunk Festival in Greer. This new album, named after Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia (Allman Brothers Band, Otis Redding), might be his major breakthrough.