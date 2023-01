There’s a lot going on in this sixteen-song collection from New Jersey’s Juniper Shelley, that moves from a bossa nova take on a Kiss song, to a modern take on girl-group sounds to pop and bubble gum/punk. It’s her 2nd album, and she’s still a teenager! Especially of interest to fans of Jill Sobule, Amy Rigby, and mid-‘60s Texas band The Ron-Dels (four of the songs are covers of theirs, written by a young Delbert McClinton!)