© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 1/12: Shane McGeehan - Your Love For Me is Gold

By Martin Anderson
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
Shane McGeehan - Your Love For Me is Gold.jpg

Patuxent Music record label is known around WNCW for their great taste in both traditional and progressive stringband mountain music, and among their latest gems is this one from Shane. After a couple albums with the band Serene Green, he’s got a debut solo album, though he’s joined by Chris Luquette, Ellery Marshall, Brett Kretzer, Alex Hargreaves, and Jack Devereux among others. His love for the first generation of bluegrass pioneers is evident here, but these are almost all new, original tunes (plus an Elvis Costello cover!)

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson