Thursday 1/12: Shane McGeehan - Your Love For Me is Gold

Patuxent Music record label is known around WNCW for their great taste in both traditional and progressive stringband mountain music, and among their latest gems is this one from Shane. After a couple albums with the band Serene Green, he’s got a debut solo album, though he’s joined by Chris Luquette, Ellery Marshall, Brett Kretzer, Alex Hargreaves, and Jack Devereux among others. His love for the first generation of bluegrass pioneers is evident here, but these are almost all new, original tunes (plus an Elvis Costello cover!)