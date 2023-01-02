Thursday 1/5: Rattlesnake Milk – Chicken Fried Snake

Underground and understated, more about finding the groove and following the muse than chasing the spotlight, this band from the southern plains of Texas might not mind so much that their new album came out amongst the blizzard of Christmas music last month and you haven’t discovered them yet. But you have now, and fans of the Cosmic American Music Show and WNCW in general will want to give them a try. Lou Lewis is the singer and rhythm guitarist, with tasteful licks from lead guitarist Andrew Chavez. Rounding out the band is drummer Corey Alvarez and bassist Eric Pawlick. Even their record label name fits their country/punk/psychedelia ethos: Feels So Good Records.