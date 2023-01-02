© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 1/5: Rattlesnake Milk – Chicken Fried Snake

By Martin Anderson
Published January 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Underground and understated, more about finding the groove and following the muse than chasing the spotlight, this band from the southern plains of Texas might not mind so much that their new album came out amongst the blizzard of Christmas music last month and you haven’t discovered them yet. But you have now, and fans of the Cosmic American Music Show and WNCW in general will want to give them a try. Lou Lewis is the singer and rhythm guitarist, with tasteful licks from lead guitarist Andrew Chavez. Rounding out the band is drummer Corey Alvarez and bassist Eric Pawlick. Even their record label name fits their country/punk/psychedelia ethos: Feels So Good Records.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
