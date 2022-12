Bluegrass fiddler, singer, and bandleader Becky Buller has her first all-Christmas album, with a wonderful mix of originals and classic carols. Her guest list on this includes The Fairfield Four, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, Sharon White, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, Dan Tyminski, Ricky Skaggs, Ron Block and more. The Becky Buller Band performs live at the Appalachian Theatre Wednesday evening, and live in Studio B here on Thursday at 1pm!