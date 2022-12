The band did an epic 20-show run at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco back in 1997, and this month sees the release of a huge audio archive of highlights. Classic Heartbreaker rockers, moving acoustic cuts with just Tom and a mate or two, and surprising covers from the likes of The Rolling Stones, the Kinks, Bo Diddley, JJ Cale, The Byrds & more on this big collection.