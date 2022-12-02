Monday 12/5: Billy Strings – Me / And / Dad

He’s achieved an incredible surge of popularity and success in the bluegrass, jamband, and live music world these past few years, and he’d probably be the first to tell you he owes a lot of it to his childhood exposure to pickin’, courtesy of his dad Terry Barber. So he decided to record a duet album with him! Also present is an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings’ mother, Debra Barber.