Monday 11/21: Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

The 86-year-old living legend of Chicago blues sounds just as strong as ever in these powerful performances. Topically, he covers everything from civil rights and gun violence (“We Go Back” and “Gunsmoke Blues”, respectively), to cheeky innuendos more expected from someone a few years younger (“Back Door Scratchin’”, “Rabbit Blood” ). Musically, his voice is still incredibly strong, and he sure knows how to still make his signature Stratocasters sing. As if his and his band’s performances weren’t enough, he’s also got Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell, Elvis Costello, and James Taylor, Bobby Rush as guests.