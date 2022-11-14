© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 11/17: Euforquestra – While We Still Got Time

Published November 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST
Euforchestra - Wheil We Still Got Time.jpg

Color Red Records has sent us this new release featuring the Colorado band’s signature “modern funk with vintage soul” grooves, including a heavy influence from a big trip recently to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (home of pop star/hero Papa Wemba.)

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
