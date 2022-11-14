Thursday 11/17: Euforquestra – While We Still Got Time
Published November 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST
Color Red Records has sent us this new release featuring the Colorado band’s signature “modern funk with vintage soul” grooves, including a heavy influence from a big trip recently to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (home of pop star/hero Papa Wemba.)
