New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 11/9: Tyler Childers – Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST
Tyler Childers - Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven.jpg

Tyler has a 3-part project out of 8 songs, produced by himself and The Food Stamps. The Hallelujah version captures Tyler and the core band playing live in a single room over the course of two days, while the Jubilee version builds on it with the addition of strings, horns, background vocals and an array of worldly instruments such as dulcimer, mbira and sitar. The final version, Joyful Noise, consists of remixes created with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar (Brett Fuller) and includes samples from eclectic sources such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” theologist Thomas Merton, and comedian Jerry Clower.

New Tunes at Two Tyler Childers
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
