Tuesday 10/24: Bonny Light Horseman – Rolling Golden Holy

This trio of Anais Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (of Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman, have released their 2nd collaboration. While their first included a number of guests, this one is more a distillation of these three, with drummer JT Bates and bassist/saxophonist Mike Lewis the only other performers. As their website describes, “This is a network of mutualism, created for sharing, learning, risking, singing, and playing as one, not as mere sums of fractions.” With this caliber of songs, harmonizing, and arrangements, no other assistants are needed, to be honest.