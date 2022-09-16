© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday, 9/19: Amy Ray – If It All Goes South

Published September 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
The Indigo Girls co-founder covers a lot of ground on this, her tenth solo album, as she’s known to do. “Most of this album was written during the pandemic, so I wanted to write songs that were healing and hopefully offered some sort of comfort,” says Ray. “At the same time, I was going to protests and watching what was happening in the world, and that all went into the music too. The whole time I kept telling myself, ‘You’ve got it really good, so just do what you can to bring some positivity to people and let them know they’re not alone.’” She’s got Asheville’s Honeycutter Matt Smith on pedal steel throughout, as well as Alison Brown, Allison Russell, The Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile & Natalie Hemby, Phil Cook, and I’m With Her, to name a few. Amy is also scheduled to join us LIVE on Wednesday afternoon before her show at the Salvage Station in Asheville!

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
