Monday, 9/19: Amy Ray – If It All Goes South

The Indigo Girls co-founder covers a lot of ground on this, her tenth solo album, as she’s known to do. “Most of this album was written during the pandemic, so I wanted to write songs that were healing and hopefully offered some sort of comfort,” says Ray. “At the same time, I was going to protests and watching what was happening in the world, and that all went into the music too. The whole time I kept telling myself, ‘You’ve got it really good, so just do what you can to bring some positivity to people and let them know they’re not alone.’” She’s got Asheville’s Honeycutter Matt Smith on pedal steel throughout, as well as Alison Brown, Allison Russell, The Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile & Natalie Hemby, Phil Cook, and I’m With Her, to name a few. Amy is also scheduled to join us LIVE on Wednesday afternoon before her show at the Salvage Station in Asheville!