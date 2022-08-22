Wednesday 8/24: Jack Johnson – Meet the Moonlight

Go ahead and conjure up what you’d expect Jack’s 8th album to sound like – ten tropical-tinged songs about eating banana pancakes on the beach and living a care-free island life… You might not notice that he also references such not-so-mellow things as the pitfalls of social media, the spread of disinformation, and the dangers of blind faith in any one religion. Make no mistake, though: this is a Jack Johnson album, and it’s all delivered in such a way that you, too, may come away with the realization that this might well be his best yet!