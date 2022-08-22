© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/22: Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson

Published August 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
A Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, John Anderson has enjoyed 60 charting Country singles over four consecutive decades. Check out these covers from the likes of Tyler Childers, Brent Cobb, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Del McCoury, John Prine, Jamey Johnson, Sturgill Simpson and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. It was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson. Says John himself, “Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through. And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
