Monday 8/22: Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson

A Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, John Anderson has enjoyed 60 charting Country singles over four consecutive decades. Check out these covers from the likes of Tyler Childers, Brent Cobb, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Del McCoury, John Prine, Jamey Johnson, Sturgill Simpson and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. It was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson. Says John himself, “Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through. And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’”