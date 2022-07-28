Wednesday 8/3: Ghost Funk Orchestra – Night Walker/Death Waltz

Ghost Funk Orchestra is the brainchild of composer/multi-instrumentalist Seth Applebaum. What started as a one-man recording project has now evolved into a 10-piece powerhouse live band. Their first two releases were these EPs, originally just digitally plus a few cassettes (anyone got any of those?) Colemine/Karma Chief Records has now made them available, showcasing their wonderful mix of surfy guitar, rich reverb, Latin-style percussion, odd time signatures, and unique vocal bits.