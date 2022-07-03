Monday 7/4: Drive-By Truckers – Welcome 2 Club XIII

On this, their 14th(!) album, the band seems to be somewhat surprised that they’re still here. They look back on their origins with the title track, reflect on some of their missteps over the years, and consider the alternative to still being around: “I find it best to laugh at the absurdity of life above the ground/There’s no comfort in survival, but it’s still the best option that I’ve found.” The Truckers these days are Mike Cooley (vocals, guitars), Patterson Hood (vocals, guitars), Brad Morgan (drums, percussion), Jay Gonzalez (guitars, keyboards), and Matt Patton (bass). Additional musicians on the album Mike Mills of R.E.M. (a pretty big influence on them), Margo Price, her husband Jeremy Ivey (harmonica), and Randall Bramblett (tenor sax).