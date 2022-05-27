© 2022 WNCW
Monday: Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – Carry Me Home

Published May 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
They reunited at Levon’s beloved Woodstock barn studio in 2011, some 40 years after their collaboration for The Band’s “The Last Waltz”. They’d each had a year of redemption and renewal, in their careers and overall, and their faith and jubilation can be heard in these recordings, now finally released. You’ll likely recognize most of the songs, culled mainly from Gospel and the Civil Rights movement, with Levon mostly focusing on his trademark drumkit foundation, to let Mavis’ voice – and those of her sister Yvonne and Levon’s daughter Amy – guide their two respective bands here.

