Wednesday: Nicki Bluhm – Avondale Drive

Nicki has collaborated with Oliver Wood, Karl Denson, Erin Rae, A.J. Croce and others on this self-reflective album about building back trust in one’s self, rather than being just some vessel for the expectations of others. “Writing songs is often a way for me to talk myself down when my ruminating mind won’t stop”, Bluhm says. “I have to remind myself that it’s important to sit with hard feelings, to know what I’m in control of and more importantly of what I’m not. To learn how to be comfortable within the discomfort.”