New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Nicki Bluhm – Avondale Drive

Published May 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
Nicki has collaborated with Oliver Wood, Karl Denson, Erin Rae, A.J. Croce and others on this self-reflective album about building back trust in one’s self, rather than being just some vessel for the expectations of others. “Writing songs is often a way for me to talk myself down when my ruminating mind won’t stop”, Bluhm says. “I have to remind myself that it’s important to sit with hard feelings, to know what I’m in control of and more importantly of what I’m not. To learn how to be comfortable within the discomfort.”

New Tunes at Two Nicki BluhmOliver WoodKarl Denson
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
