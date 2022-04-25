© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 4/26: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

Published April 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
Did you know these two greats actually started their careers together? They formed the band Rising Sons in 1965, but disbanded after a year. (They even recorded an album, but it wasn’t released until 1992.) And they were both deeply moved by the recordings of Piedmont blues legends Sonny & Terry when they were teenagers. “We’re now the guys that we aspired toward when we were starting out,” Taj Mahal says. “Here we are now … old timers. What a great opportunity, to really come full circle.” This fine tribute to a couple of their heroes features Cooder on vocals, guitar, mandolin, and banjo, Taj Mahal on vocals, harmonica, guitar, and piano, and Joachim Cooder (Ry’s son) on drums and bass.

