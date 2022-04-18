© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 4/20: Paul Cauthen – Country Coming Down

Published April 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
After a couple albums with the band Sons of Fathers, “Big Velvet” (a nickname courtesy of his deep, smooth baritone) is now releasing his third solo album. His love for outlaw country (Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, etc.) is still there, but this time he’s a little more adventurous with synthesizer, a bit of a funk and even disco groove, and a whole lot of sneering satire. A couple of the songs, we can’t even name on the radio. Count on us to turn it up for the others, though!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
