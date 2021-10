Introducing this Americana singer/songwriter from Eastern Oregon, who draws from the inspirations of Lucinda Williams, Gillian Welch, and other favorites of ours. This is her debut, produced by Sera Cahoone. By the way, it might be named after Gerta Pohorylle, who is regarded as the first woman photojournalist to have died while covering the frontline in a war (the Spanish Civil War, 1937.)